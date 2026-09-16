Thousands of college football fans packed into Austin before the University of Texas Longhorns faced the Ohio State Buckeyes, but one UT student had an opportunity that had nothing to do with what happened on the field. Connor Kacena-Merrell was selected during ESPN's College GameDay to attempt a football kick for a chance to win $1 million.

Then the prize got even bigger. Actor Matthew McConaughey and Kirk Herbstreit added to the prize, bringing the total to $1.2 million. And Connor had already decided what he wanted to do with the money.

Connor Almost Didn't Get His Shot

Connor wasn't even originally planning to attend College GameDay. The student from Zionsville, Indiana, camped out hoping to be one of the first 300 people admitted to the event. That put him into a raffle for the opportunity to make the kick.

Then things got pretty lucky. The first number drawn belonged to someone who didn't show up. The second person selected was getting water and also wasn't there when their number was called. Then Connor's number came up.

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He Missed the First Kick

Connor didn't make his first attempt. But he was given another opportunity with even more money on the line. This time, the kick went straight through the uprights!

Connor has soccer experience and had kicked a football several times before, but he still said he was “speechless” after making the kick. The crazy part is that he did it barefoot. Connor had been wearing cowboy boots, but he knew they weren't exactly ideal kicking shoes. So, when it was time to take his shot, the boots came off.

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Connor Wants to Give the Money Away

Connor wasn't only thinking about what $1.2 million could mean for his own future. He wanted to share the winnings with Building Tomorrow, a nonprofit organization based in Indianapolis that works to help children in Africa.

He simply knew that if he won, he wanted the money to help other people. The donation is expected to help approximately 80,000 children in Africa, according to the information provided about the effort.

Check Out the Sleek and Modern Texas Longhorns Locker Room Even though it opened in 2017, the Longhorns' locker room is still something to marvel at. Gallery Credit: Sports Dissected by COISKI, Texas Longhorns via YouTube