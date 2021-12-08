Inside Luke Bryan’s Fairytale Love Story With His Wife, Caroline

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, had a bit of a rocky start on their way to happily ever after, but as their love story shows, you can't stop true love if it's meant to be.

In an interview with the Get Real With Caroline Hobby podcast in 2019, the former Caroline Boyer revealed that she had only had one previous boyfriend when she met her future husband at a bar during her first week of college.

"I didn't know what the hell was happening. It was my first time in a bar," she recalled. "Luke was the second guy I'd ever kissed in my life, ever. So I meet Luke in a bar, and he's such a big personality that I was just staring at him, like, 'Is this guy for real?' 'Cause he is how he is. It is not fake. It is totally real."

They dated for a year and a half, and then, as Caroline revealed, they broke up because she was "freaked out, because he was talking about marriage."

They remained split for four years, during which time she had two other serious relationships. Her brother had remained in touch with Bryan during that time, and he told his sister that the rising singer was playing in town while she was visiting.

"I said, 'Okay, I'll go for like an hour,'" Caroline remembered. "I saw him playing, and something was different ... we were older."

Caroline left when Bryan took a break, thinking he was trying to avoid her. Bryan ended up calling her brother's house at three o'clock in the morning, trying to get back in touch.

"He was like, 'Where did you go?' And I said, 'I'm sorry, I had to leave. I thought that you didn't wanna see me, and I've gotta be up at six,'" she said. "After that we started texting, and we saw each other at Christmas, and we've been together ever since."

The couple married on Dec. 8, 2006, just over a month before Bryan released his debut album, I'll Stay Me, in January of 2007. They welcomed their first child, son Thomas Boyer Bryan, in 2008, and followed him with another son, Tatum Christopher Bryan, in 2010. They would later adopt Bryan's nephew, Tilden, and his sisters after Bryan's sister Kelly died unexpectedly in 2007 at the age of 39, and her husband, Ben Lee Cheshire, died in 2014.

Luke and Caroline Bryan have become one of country fans' most beloved couples over the years, with Caroline frequently sharing personal glimpses of their life together via social media, from their outrageous prank wars to their petting zoo, Brett's Barn, and more.

