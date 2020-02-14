Everything We Know About Luke Bryan’s New Album, ‘Born Here, Live Here, Die Here’

On Jan. 16, Luke Bryan made a very special announcement to his fans via Facebook Live, offering up a few more details about his next project and even sharing a live version of the project's track, "Born Here, Live Here, Die Here."

At the time, it was shaping up to be an eventful summer for the country superstar: Not only did Bryan reveal the album's release date, but he announced that there was a tour in the works. Plans changed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but after a few months of delay, fans will soon get to hear Born Here, Live Here, Die Here in full.

Read on to learn everything we know so far about Bryan's next project.

The Title

The title of Bryan's seventh studio album will be Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. The album also lends its name to a new song, which Bryan debuted live over Facebook Live.

The Release Date

Bryan's new album was scheduled for release on April 24, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, he delayed the record until Aug. 7.

The Record Label

Bryan will release Born Here, Live Here, Die Here via Capitol Records Nashville.

The Producer

There's no word yet on who produced Bryan's next record. Stay tuned!

The Album Cover

Capitol Records

Bryan's Born Here, Live Here, Die Here album cover features the singer, seated backwards on a chair in a warehouse-style setting. His name and the album's title are featured beside him in shades of white, gray and blue.

The Single

The country superstar released "Knockin' Boots" as the surprise first single off of his then-unannounced new project in March of 2019. At the time Bryan said he was in the studio working on new music, but didn't reveal any plans for a full album.

Bryan's second single from Born Here, Live Here, Die Here was "What She Wants Tonight," which he followed up with "One Margarita." All three singles from the album have hit No. 1.

The Songs

Since dropping "Knockin' Boots," Bryan has continued to intermittently share new music. He released the sultry "What She Wants Tonight" in October of 2019, after beginning to hint at more information surrounding his next body of music.

At the time, Bryan explained that he expected his next album to be shorter than usual, and also related that he was incorporating traditional elements into his next batch of songs. At the very least, Bryan's track list, released on Feb. 14, confirms that the latter is true: Born Here, Live Here, Die Here features only 10 songs.

Bryan's mid-January album announcement also included a live performance of the project's title track, "Born Here, Live Here, Die Here," which Bryan said "feels like the perfect song to describe small-town hometown life." "Ride the same roads / Work the same dirt / Go to the same church and drink the same beer / Born here, live here, die here," he sings in the anthemic chorus of the song, which he officially released on Feb. 14.

Luke Bryan, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here Track List:

1. "Knockin’ Boots" (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson)

2. "What She Wants Tonight" (Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite)

3. "Born Here, Live Here, Die Here" (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson)

4. "One Margarita" (Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)

5. "Too Drunk to Drive" (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)

6. "Build Me a Daddy" (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler)

7. "Little Less Broken" (Michael Carter, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers)

8. "For a Boat" (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker)

9. "Where Are We Goin’" (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb)

10. "Down to One" (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman)

The Tour

Bryan was set to hit the road for his Proud to Be Right Here Tour in the summer of 2020 with Runaway June, Caylee Hammack and Morgan Wallen; however, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the trek has been pushed to 2021. Bryan has also canceled his annual Farm Tour for the year.