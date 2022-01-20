Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole, are expecting a baby boy. The couple shared the happy news on social media on Thursday afternoon (Jan. 20), with the mom-to-be noting that 2022 "may be the best year yet."

Nicole shared three photos from a maternity shoot with her followers, including a picture of the couple holding a sonogram image while she cradles her baby bump. Their bundle of joy is due to arrive this spring, and in the caption, she notes that they are "so incredibly excited and grateful."

It's the first child for the "Beer Never Broke My Heart" star and his wife.

Combs also announced the news on social media, writing "Here we go y'all! Lil dude Combs is coming this spring! Couldn't be more excited to start a family with this babe. It's gonna be a hell of a ride."

Combs and his wife have been married since August 2020. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on the beaches of southern Florida, where they own a home. Their families were present, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not all of their friends could make it, and they revealed that they were planning to celebrate with a larger gathering when pandemic restrictions allowed.

The couple first began dating in 2016, when Combs was still just an up-and-coming artist who had, at the time, "no publishing deal, no record deal, no booking deal," he previously told People.

Nicole has been the inspiration behind several of Combs' songs, including the No. 1 hits "Beautiful Crazy" and "Forever After All." They got engaged in 2018.

Meet the Country Babies Born in 2021: Welcome to the world, boys and girls! These babies are the newest members of the country music family, all born in 2021.