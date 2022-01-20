Another Much Loved Coffee Hot Spot Has its Eye on Longview, Texas!

Things are definitely "percolating" in Longview, Texas right now! (See what I did there?)

We just recently discovered that an Arkansas-based chain called 7 Brew is scheduled to open next month--you can read more about that here.

And in 2020, locally-owned One Sheep Coffee and Tea opened about 2 miles away from where yet another coffee shop is considering staking their caffeinated claim in Longview.

Dutch Bros. Coffee is eyeing Gregg County, reports the Longview News-Journal. They're specifically looking at the spot where Liberty Baptist Church once stood on Loop 281.

Seriously, this is exciting y'all. Though I've not had the pleasure of visiting a Dutch Bros., I can tell you this:

Every single person I've ever heard from who has been there at least really, really liked it--or LOVE IT.

Dutch Bros. got started as a "push-cart espresso business in 1992 in Grants Pass, Oregon, the firm became publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021. Dutch Bros. now has more than 530 locations in a dozen states," reports the Longview News-Journal. Unlike some of the coffee shops you may be used to, Dutch Bros. Coffee tends to have a smaller footprint with NO indoor seating. It's designed to be super-fast, and super-good.

According to a representative for the company, the goal is to get the customer's order and help them get on their way as soon as possible.

I tell ya what really excites me is looking at the menu. The drink offerings look delightful, and honestly just the whole chill, happy, positive vibe is just what we need more of in East Texas.

