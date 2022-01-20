This Mega Cabin With Two Slides In Broken Bow Will Absolutely Blow Your Mind

Get our free mobile app

I'm not sure how to put this, but I think if I were to check into this Broken Bow, Oklahoma cabin I'd never leave. I would even go out on a limb and say that once you see the pictures of this extraordinary cabin after checking in you would probably will not want to leave too!

This house is literally perfect. It has everything you could ever need. It has activities for everyone. It is perfectly designed to allow for family enjoyment. - review Gina L.

Broken Bow, the hidden gem in the extreme southeast corner of Oklahoma is about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from East Texas on the outskirts of Beavers Bend State Park and Nature Center. This hidden getaway destination offers up some unforgettable experiences for your family. This has become a quick weekend getaway hot spot.

Rental cabins of all shapes and sizes are abundant in this area. My family and I have visited and stayed in quite a few of them and enjoy everything the area has to offer. We were thinking about going again later this winter, so while looking at rental properties for the weekend the Slideaway Hideaway popped up.

If you've got a large family or a large group looking to spend some time in the pine forest and at a state park, then this could be the perfect destination for you. Pulling up to this place, you'll be blown away. It's grand. It's three stories and extreme!

Lots of room - this place sleeps 32 people.

There are a total of seven bedrooms that will sleep up to 32 people. There are two master suites in addition to ensuites and a couple of bunk rooms that contain 4 queen beds and 2 twin beds in each. Don't worry there are plenty of bathrooms too for the entire crew.

Talk about amenities, this place is on steroids!

When looking for a rental cabin it's all about the added activities that are included. When you stay here you may never leave the cabin to take part in area excursions and activities because this place is loaded with things to do. There are two gigantic slides. Yes, one is a three-story see-thru slide that kids will never get tired of. It's not all kid-oriented either, other included amenities include:

pool table

card/poker table

shuffleboard

2 hot tubs

horseshoes

cornhole

firepit

sauna

movie theater

That's just the fun stuff. You can also have a great time entertaining in the chef-inspired kitchen that is stocked with just about everything you can imagine.

The best thing about this house is that it does not matter what the weather is outside, your vacation will never be ruined by rain, snow or even heat! - review from Erika H.

Get ready to shell out the cash.

A place like this isn't inexpensive, there is a price tag that comes along with it. Rental rates per night range from $1750 to $2950 a night depending upon the day and season. But if you're with a large group or few families it's more digestible when you can split that up. It's an experience so you might as well go ahead and splurge on this place.

No extended stays are available right now.

Looking at their availability calendar, at the time of this writing, there was one weekend in March and another in May left open and all other weekends are booked through at least June. If you're looking for a more extended stay, it'll have to be during the week for three or four days.

After seeing pics of this place you're gonna want to go ahead and book this place for a couple of nights. When you stay at Slideaway Hideaway keep an eye out for Big Foot too.

