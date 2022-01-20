Longview Woman Who Broke Into Hawkins Nail Shop In Police Custody

Yesterday we told you about the quiet community of Hawkins being disturbed by an early morning burglary at a local nail shop by a woman police say has a long rap sheet. Police have now caught up with her thanks to twist of irony and hopefully a lesson can be learned by this thief.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Hawkins Police Department Facebook

Hawkins police Chief Manfred Gilow reported that the burglary happened at Hawkins Nail and Spa, located at 280 Beulah St. at 9:35 a.m. before the business was open.In photos posted to the Hawkins Police Department Facebook page, the suspect can be seen holding what appears to be a rock or a brick. The woman reported threw the rock into the glass door to break in and took $600 from behind the counter. An officer drove by and saw the broken glass after she left.

Police Identified The Woman As 33 year old Liquieta Kelly Of Longview

Hawkins Police Facebook

After getting put on blast on social media and TV, Kelly was arrested by The White Oak Police Department according to a post the department's Facebook page and KLTV.



According to security footage, Kelly spent more than 20 minutes inside the nail salon checking every room for cash and valuables after breaking in.

With a rap sheet that's over 40 pages long, it was karma that lead to her downfall.

Gregg County Jail

Police say a good friend of Kelly's, who she stole from as well, identified her. When you bold enough to steal from a friend, you can best believe Karma will catch up with you eventually.

