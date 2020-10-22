Luke Combs and Brooks & Dunn joined forces to open the 2020 CMT Music Awards with a rowdy performance on Wednesday night (Oct. 21). The country stars teamed for an energetic rendition of "1, 2 Many" that got the party started right.

The ad hoc trio took the stage at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville for the high-octane performance, which features Combs striding the stage for the first two verses and choruses, delivering the fun lyric about a night out with a friend that gets out of hand with his signature rasp.

"By half past 10 I'm half past tipsy / And quarter to 12, man I done had plenty / The countdown's on when the first beer hits me / 5-4-3-2-1 too many," he sings in the chorus.

After an incendiary guitar solo, the energy level ratchets up even higher when Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn stride to the stage with their signature cool before Brooks offers Combs a beer, saying, "You got some catchin' up to do, Luke! I got one for you."

With that, Combs accepts a can of beer and performs his signature shotgun, downing the contents in mere seconds before tossing the can away. Brooks & Dunn join in to help finish off the song.

Combs turned to social media on Thursday (Oct. 22) to marvel at getting to take part in the moment.

"1, 2 Many" originally appears on Combs' sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, which he released in November of 2019. The song marks the second time Combs has collaborated with Brooks & Dunn; he previously joined the Country Music Hall of Famers to record a new version of their classic hit "Brand New Man," which appeared on their Reboot album in 2019. They subsequently teamed up during an episode of CMT's Crossroads.