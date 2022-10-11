Lunchtime in The Rose City? Tunes at Noon Returns to Downtown Tyler

Downtown Tyler, TX is alive and thriving. This past weekend our first-ever Rose City Music Festival with Koe Wetzel, Nelly and more, was a massive success as 7,000 music lovers filled the square up for the show. Now some more good news for all you live music lovers in the Rose City.

Every Thursday you're invited to explore The Square and enjoy lunch at one of the great restaurants while taking in some live music.

What: Tunes at Noon is back for the Fall season, but with a new twist! Every Thursday in October and November from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., grab some lunch and join us for music by local artists at different Downtown venues each week.

So far the city hasn't released the November schedule, but once they do we'll be sure to pass that information along.

According to the City, "Tyler’s Main Street program created Tunes at Noon in 2019 to attract residents and visitors to enjoy lunch along with live music. The event began and was held on the Square in Downtown Tyler until the 2022 fall event."

Here's your full Tunes at Noon Lineup:

October 6th: The Foundry with His and Hers

October 13th: Plaza Tower with Hannah Cook

October 29th: ETX Brewing Co. with Ben Theiring

October 27th: Culture ETX with Patrick James

Whether you work downtown or you're able to make plans to get away for lunch make your way to The Square every Thursday.

