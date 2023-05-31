Take Lunch Downtown And Enjoy Tunes At Noon In Downtown Tyler

Get our free mobile app

Downtown Tyler, Texas has seen some growth and transformation throughout the past few years. With new businesses, remodels and new facades, and a lot of activity from festivals to weekend events, downtown Tyler, Texas is alive with activity.

When it comes to lunch, anytime you can take it outdoors and get some fresh air it's always a recharging event for your body. It does you some good to get away from the stress of the office scene and when you can take it outdoors and hear some great local music at the same time that is a win-win. Recharge and refresh and expose yourself to some art, through music.

'Tunes At Noon' is back and bringing live music to different venues in downtown Tyler. The spring 2023 series gets underway this Thursday (June 1st) with a live performance at the Discovery Science Place. Tunes At Noon will happen each Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. throughout the month of June and is now a traveling series.

Tunes At Noon June lineup

Thursday, June 1, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Caden Crawford at Discovery Science Place

Thursday, June 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Lauren Alexander at Moss

Thursday, June 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. - P. Vines at Plaza Tower

Thursday, June 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Ben Theiring at The Foundry

Thursday, June 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Chalan Thibodeaux at ETX Brewing Co.

From the City Of Tyler, Tyler’s Main Street program created Tunes at Noon in 2019 to attract residents and visitors to enjoy lunch along with live music. The event began and was held on the Square in Downtown Tyler until the 2022 fall event. Tunes at Noon now takes place directly at local businesses downtown to attract visitors and residents to explore, enjoy and truly take a break on their lunch break.

Make plans now with a co-worker and take a break and brown bag it in downtown Tyler and enjoy some live music every Thursday.

