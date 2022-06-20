Luxurious Texas Hill Country Villa Has Split-Level Pool + Amazing Views

Get our free mobile app

This rental property in the central Texas Hill Country outside of New Braunfels has a nearly perfect 5-star rating review. With reviews like that, I'm pretty sure the pictures and words used to describe this place do not do it justice! The pictures do show off quite a few amazing views this place can provide along with some spectacular amenities too.

Lariat Springs, as it is referred to, is so accommodating, that you can even host your family reunions here, use it as a wedding rehearsal dinner location, host corporate meetings or team-building retreats, and more. Now, if my office used this as a team-building retreat, I'm not sure how much team-building there would be unless there is some kind of activity you can do in the pool or some way to teach a cooking class utilizing the huge outdoor kitchen equipment and pizza oven!

The pool will grab your attention first.



This is a split-level pool perched high on a hill top that features an amazing rock waterfall that cascades down into an infinity-edge pool and oversized hot tub. As you relax poolside you can just look out and take in the full horizon thanks to unobstructed views.

The large outdoor kitchen space will have you cooking for everyone.



Any family vacation or get together there is someone that has to do the cooking for the group and your family chef will have one awesome indoor kitchen to whip up breakfast in or they can take their skills outdoors and create that perfect steak dinner and make some pizza's for the kids in the pizza oven.

Don't worry about sleeping arrangements, there's plenty of room.



This five-bedroom villa has enough sleeping for fourteen overnight guests. Each room has its own private bathroom and there are even a couple of air mattresses available for anyone wanting to 'rough it' in this gorgeous villa.

You might get sticker shock at first when you see the rental rates, but it appears as if they are discounting stays for quite a bit (at the time of this posting) and if you go in with another family, the price is a bit easier to swallow! Check this place out on Airbnb and see some of the memorable views you'll get while staying at Lariat Springs below.

