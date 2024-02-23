Texas Bluebonnets are Expected to Be Extra Gorgeous This Year–Best Time to Visit

Wildflower experts predict that our Texas Bluebonnets will be extra beautiful this year. If you've been waiting for the perfect time to plan a visit to see them this spring, read on.

We have GORGEOUS spring flowers in the Longview and Tyler, Texas area. However, we don't see as many bluebonnets in this area. So often East Texas people like to take little road trips down to central Texas to take a peek.

We have one of the most beautiful state flowers anywhere in the United States. Seriously. There's something so quintessentially Texan about the Bluebonnet. If I had to say what that was, I'd say they are both beautiful and wild--just like Texas, itself.

I remember when I was a kid traveling through the Texas Hill Country with my family. It was the perfect time of year to see the gorgeous yellow, red, purple, and blue wildflowers all along the roadways in the central Texas area. I particularly loved the Indian Paintbrushes--but my all-time favorite has always been the Bluebonnet.

On this particular trip, I begged my parents to let me stop and pick a bluebonnet so I could press it between the pages of the book I was reading at the time. We did stop and yes, I did pick a bluebonnet.

However, my dad induced panic when he told me it was technically against the law to pick a bluebonnet. It didn't help the panic when at that very moment a state trooper drove by and waved.

Thankfully, I didn't get arrested that day. ;) These days I have no desire to pick them--but I do love visiting the central Texas area so I can gaze upon their loveliness.

When is the peak time to go see the bluebonnets in Texas this spring?

According to KXAN based in Austin, Texas, "The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center released its official spring wildflower forecast for Central Texas Wednesday morning."

A representative for the Wildflower Center told KXAN that the upcoming bluebonnet season is 'looking really good.' Andrea DeLong-Amaya said:

'Generally when we talk about having an above-average wildflower season, we’re talking about quantities of flowers, although certainly the length of time that they’re blooming is part of that too. But everybody wants to see just the oceans of bluebonnets and other wildflowers blooming.'

According to DeLong-Amaya, they expect the peak time to see the wildflowers this year to be early to mid-April.

Plan that visit now.

