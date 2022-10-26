Crime doesn't pay, at least for the criminals. For us regular citizens, we can sometimes take advantage of what criminals have left behind or have been confiscated by law enforcement. It also gives us a glimpse into the over the top lifestyle that some of these criminals are able to live because of all the money they've made off of someone else's suffering. Having said that, we, the general public, can own some of those over the top items that have been seized in various arrests or raids in an auction going on through November 8.

Get our free mobile app

If I Had Scrooge McDuck Money

When you have a lot of money, you tend to blow it on some ridiculous things. I for one would blow it on an arcade room full of my favorite games that I played in the late 80's and early 90's like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, X-Men, The Simpsons, Terminator 2, Robocop and a plethora of others. I may even build a moat around my house because that would just be cool.

But I digress.

It can make us sick how rich some criminals become because of their dastardly deeds. With those riches, these criminals will purchase some rather expensive and somewhat out of the ordinary items. Jewelry seems to be the popular choice but a nice high end handbag for their lady is not out of the question or even an expensive bottle of liquor for those special occasions.

Upon the criminal's arrest, however, these items become property of law enforcement. Law enforcement will then find a way to sell off these items after a certain amount of time with that money used to improve law enforcement facilities or equipment needed to perform their job.

U.S. Marshalls Auction

That's where this auction comes into play from U.S Marshalls Service. These items were seized in Texas during various arrests or raids. They are very high end pieces of jewelry, coins, diamonds, handbags and other items. There's 12 pages of items but I decided to highlight 25 of them in the gallery below.

U.S. Marshalls Auction of Luxury Items Seized in Texas Going on Through November 8, 2022 If you're looking for that nice piece of jewelry, fancy handbag or high end alcohol, this auction is for you.

My First Trip to Jucy's Tacos I finally took the time to stop at Jucy's Tacos while in Longview over the weekend. It was so good.