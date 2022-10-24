Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.

Our Tax Dollars at Work

Our tax dollars are used to purchase equipment needed for use by our county. This equipment could be computers or office furniture or even vehicles needed by first responders or other county employees. As these items get used and then replaced, the county doesn't throw them away. We, the public, will get the opportunity to buy these items during an auction.

Smith County Surplus Auction

That is what is happening this week as Smith County is ready to auction off several cars, trucks, SUVs, office furniture and other items. You can go online now and make a bid through this Friday. Keep in mind that these items have been heavily used by the county, especially the vehicles. There are no guarantees as to what may or may not be working and there are no warranties if something were to happen. By buying these vehicles, you are taking all the risk.

Other Auctions in East Texas and Across the State

To see everything Smith County has in it's auction, CLICK HERE. Other East Texas entities are hosting auctions this week, too. The City of Canton, Kilgore College and City of Sulphur Springs will be hosting auctions, too. There are a ton more going on across the state that you can check out at renebates.com. Stop by and check 'em out. You might be able to find a good deal or two.

