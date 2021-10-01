VIDEO: Wild Inmate Escape From Moving Bus In Houston

This is a pretty WILD story that we came across today out of the Houston area as a criminal pulled off a daring escape from a moving bus and now the U.S. Marshals are on the hunt.

According to KPRC, authorities have released footage from on board the bus that was transporting an inmate who escaped in the area of Ellington Airport Tuesday. 29-year-old Pedro Castillo Hernandez was in custody for illegally entering the United States multiple times from Mexico and he was on the bus with other inmates scheduled to be transported by air to a location in West Texas.

In a move straight out of an action flick, Hernandez pulled off a daring escape.

Hernandez apparently found an opening in the back of the bus as you can see, begins crawling through that opening while the bus continues moving.

U.S. Marshals

After making it through the opening there was the slight issue of the MOVING bus. This doesn't deter Hernandez.

U.S. Marshals

The camera cuts to the rear of the bus where the handcuffed inmate can be seen rolling onto the road in the area of I-45 South and Dixie Farm Road. The report went on to add that a 911 call was made by someone who claimed to have seen an inmate along Turkey Creek trying to remove his handcuffs.

US Marshals

It wasn't until U.S. Marshals did a headcount of inmates that they realized he escaped and they are now offering a $5,000 reward for his capture. He was reportedly wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, and had restraints around his stomach, hands, and feet. Castillo Hernandez is 5′8″ tall, weighing about 150 pounds with a tattoo on his right arms.

Contact U.S. Marshals if you have information that could help.

