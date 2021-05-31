Mae Is Just A Girl Looking For A Fur-Ever Home

Get our free mobile app

We're pretty sure Mae would make a wonderful addition to your family and fit right in.

Especially if you're looking for an active, high energy dog, Mae would be a perfect fit. She is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Executive Director of Pets Fur People, Gayle Helms, says Mae would thrive as a member of an active family. She enjoys brisk walks and road trips. She is smart too, she's house trained, so no additional training needed there, just show her the back door! Mae weighs about 35 pounds and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Mae will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Mae call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.