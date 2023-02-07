Magic for Humans Tickets

Are you a fan of magic acts? Have you always wanted to see a live magic show? Or do you think you can figure out how the magicians do it?

Whatever it is, you could win a pair of tickets to see magician and comedian Justin Willman and his show Magic for Humans on March 4 at 7 p.m. at the Belcher Center in Longview.

Willman will blow your mind with magic and make you laugh at the same time. He has a knack for turning people into believers of magic, or at least making them laugh while he tries. His act will keep you wondering just how he did it.

Willman is known as the star and creator of the Netflix show Magic for Humans and has also made appearances on The Tonight Show, The Today Show, Ellen, Conan and more. He has also been a host on Cupcake Wars; Win, Lose or Draw; aBaking Impossible and more.

