A Magic Kingdom TV Series Is Coming to Disney Plus

For All Mankind creator Ron Moore is preparing to bring Disney’s Magic Kingdom to television. Moore has recently penned a lucrative, multi-year deal with Disney+, which will allow him to explore the characters of the Disney parks and classic Disney films. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first project will be The Society of Explorers and Adventurers, which takes place in an alternate reality where the themed lands of the Magic Kingdom actually exist.

Moore is working closely with the Disney Imagineering team to bring the Magic Kingdom Universe to life. The Society of Explorers and Adventurers could potentially include characters like a Jungle Cruise skipper or a prospector from Big Thunder Mountain, for example. The show will be produced by Moore’s own Tall Ship Productions.

Sony TV and several other studios offered Moore profitable deals. However, it was Moore's longtime love for Disney that inspired him to sign with 20th Television. “I decided to go there mostly because my childhood was built around a lot of things that were Disney,” said Moore. “I am a huge fan and aficionado of the Disneyland park in Anaheim to the point where I would go there by myself periodically and ride the rides.”

The Disney parks and films provide a near-bottomless well of stories to draw from. Plus, we’ve already seen the success of Disney+ spinoff series such as The Mandalorian and WandaVision. With someone as passionate as Moore taking the lead, we can expect a lot more shows that dive deep into Disney-owned franchises.