Mahomes and the Chiefs Are Headed to the Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are headed to the Super Bowl for the second straight season.

After being injured in the Divisional game, Mahomes looked like the pinnacle of health while destroying the Bills defense to the tune of more than 300 yards passing and three passing touchdowns on route to the 38-24 victory.

Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce did the bulk of the work for the Chiefs, catching 22 of the 29 completions. The Chiefs' defense was the star of the game, forcing the Bills into some field goals, picking off Josh Allen and sacking the QB four times.

The Bills scored the first nine points and the last nine points of the game, while the Chiefs went off in between to the tune of 38-6. Darrell Williams and Clyde Edwards-Helaire both got themselves a rushing touchdown. Mecole Hardman caught a big one, while old faithful Travis Kelce caught a couple, including this underhanded shot from Mahomes.

This is the Chiefs' third straight AFC Championship game and second straight AFC championship victory. The Super Bowl will feature Tom Brady and the Bucs playing in their home stadium in Tampa Bay.

The storylines abound between Mahomes and Brady. Brady won the first two matchups between the pair, but Mahomes has won the last two matchups. All four of those games were exciting down to the finish, including an overtime thriller in the AFC championship game back when Brady was a Patriot.

The Chiefs and the Bucs played each other earlier this season with the Chiefs winning 27-24. The Chiefs raced out to a big lead before Brady chased them down and nearly completed the comeback.

