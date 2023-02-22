New Netflix Series Following Whitehouse, TX Alum Patrick Mahomes MVP Season

Get Ready To Relive Patrick Mahomes magical season in a new Netflix series.

It takes a LOT to be an NFL Quarterback and it takes even more to reach the level of success that Whitehouse, TX alum and 2 time NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has reached. After a spectacular season, you'll get a chance to relive his record breaking campaign in a new docu-series.

Netflix today announced its first partnership with the NFL: Quarterback, a new docu-series that will take a unique look at each season, told through the lens of NFL quarterbacks.

Netflix Netflix loading...

This year, the series features exclusive, unprecedented access to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota from the beginning of the 2022 season to its conclusion, following them on and off the field, from inside the huddle with teammates to inside their homes with their families.

Get our free mobile app

It will premiere in summer 2023.

Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs David Eulitt / Getty Images loading...

For the first time ever, the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic'd up for every single game of a season. The upcoming show will feature behind-the-scenes access to some of the biggest moments of the season, as Mahomes set an NFL record for total offense on his way to winning the league and Super Bowl MVP awards.

"I'm excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family," said Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots Maddie Meyer / Getty Images loading...

Mahomes has formed a new production company called "2PM Productions which will produce the series along with NFL Films and Payton Manning's "Omaha Productions". He went on to say in a press release:

"From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage."

Be on the look out for the new series and relive a magical season!

Bottoms Up! Here are The Top 10 Drunkest Cities in Texas Most everyone likes to throw one back and have a good time, of course we still love ya if you don't. But I like to believe drinking is even more of a proud tradition here in Texas. From Austin, TX to Tyler, TX out west to El Paso, wouldn't you like to know if your city is among the drunkest in The Lone Star State?

5 Most Expensive Steaks Served in Dallas, Texas If you're looking for a delicious and juicy steak and don't care about the price tag, here is a list of the most expensive steaks in Dallas.