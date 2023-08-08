One Dallas Cowboy & One East Texan Named to NFL Top 10 Players

The NFL season is officially underway and fans everywhere are super excited including fans in Dallas, TX and Kansas City, MO as two of their teams top players are back on the list of The Best Players in the NFL in 2023.

While one well known East Texan continues to hold on to the #1 spot, a member of The Dallas Cowboys slipped slightly but remains in the Top 10. The Top 100 Players of 2023 is voted on by the players themselves so these two players should feel honored that their hard work is respected and admired by their peers and team mates.

Dallas Cowboys Defensive Star Micah Parsons Lands At #9

According to the NFL, Parsons has been the Defensive Player of the Year runner-up in each of his two seasons, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in his first campaign. Considering the numbers he’s put up and his ability to line up in multiple positions, it’s no wonder Parsons has accumulated so many accolades in his short career. Parsons ranked top-10 in sacks (13.5), QB hits (26) and forced fumbles (3) in 2022, with all three matching or setting career highs.

Whitehouse Alum Patrick Mahomes Maintains His Number One Spot.

He took his growing legend to a new level in 2022 by leading his Chiefs to a second Super Bowl victory on a sprained ankle, making his No. 1 ranking on this list a deserved accomplishment, though just one of many he added to his résumé last season.

As he gears up for another season, Mahomes is primed to cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats while Parsons is on track to becoming a Hall Of Famer as well. Congratulations to both of these stars and we can't wait for the season to start!

