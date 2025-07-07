Two Reasons Why Texans Are Now Putting Dryer Sheets In Their Mailboxes
I've got a neighbor who recently told me she's been doing it for years. Maybe you've heard about Texans placing dryer sheets in their mailboxes; well, it's not just to make junk mail smell rosy.
Whether you live in East Texas like me or any other corner of the Lone Star State, ants, bees, and hornets are a serious problem. It turns out that simply placing a dryer sheet in your mailbox will do more than prevent static cling; it can help you and your mail carrier avoid a wasp attack.
Will a Dryer Sheet in The Mailbox Keep Bugs Away?
According to This Old House, it's not the dryer sheet itself that does the trick; it's a popular chemical used in many of that does it.
"Linalool is a proven pest-repelling chemical, and it’s common to find it in the most popular brands of bug sprays. For this reason, any dryer sheet that contains linalool stands a good chance of chasing away spiders and stinging insects."
That particular article went so far as to recommend Bounce, noting that linalool is found in their dryer sheets.
- Insect Deterrent: Dryer sheets, especially those with strong scents, can repel insects like wasps and bees.
- Mail Carrier Safety: Preventing nests in mailboxes helps protect mail carriers from stings.
- Simple and Effective: The method is straightforward and doesn't harm the insects.
So, next time that you've got wasps circling your mailbox looking to build a new home, try placing a dryer sheet inside of it; that ought to solve that problem.
