Man Goes Viral After Asking City Council To Rename Boneless Chicken Wings

There is plenty going on right now to be concerned with. There's coronavirus, the upcoming presidential election, and money, just to name a few. One thing that I have not been thinking about is boneless chicken wings - that is, until now.

Ander Christensen of Nebraska showed up at a Lincoln City Council meeting to ask one simple request - he is asking the city to have the term boneless chicken wings removed from menus. Christensen then went on to state the following,

“Boneless chicken wings are just chicken tenders, which are already boneless. We would be disgusted if a butcher mislabeled his meat but then we go around pretending the breast of the chicken is its wing?"

You know he does have a point. I have really never thought of it before, but it is true. You hear in the above video that while Mr. Christensen was clucking his case, someone in the room laughs. I love his reaction to the laughter, he gives a forceful 'excuse me!' As you will see he is taking this matter very seriously.

Ander came fully prepared and offered other names for boneless wings. According to the New York Post, he suggests calling them Buffalo-style chicken tenders, wet tenders or saucy nugs. They all sound like chicken strips to me. What do you think?

If you make to the end of the video, you will see that Ander's father actually sits on the city council. I don't know if that will help his renaming of boneless chicken request fly, but it is a funny ending to a pretty compelling argument. I am with you Ander!

Anyone else hungry for a saucy nug now?