I already learned on day one in Tyler that driving in the city is a mix between "Driving Miss Daisy" and "Mad Max" and "Rush Hour" is between 7:00 AM and 10:00 PM but HOPEFULLY (HOPE IS ALL WE HAVE LEFT) the Tyler City Council is doing something about it.

According to a press release we received from the city, at Wednesday’s City Council meeting, the Tyler City Council unanimously agreed to authorize the City Manager to enter into an engineering contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. to retime 18 signalized intersections.

Retiming the traffic signals at these intersections builds on the corridors, which were retimed in 2019 as part of the pilot program included in the Intelligent Transportation Master Plan study.

The City Council authorized an engineering contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. in April 2019 to provide a year-long study of the City's traffic signal system. One of the study's recommendations, as presented to the City Council in August 2020, was an annual re-timing of traffic signals.

The plan recommended re-timing approximately 15 intersections per year for the first six years of the implementation plan and 30 intersections per year for the next four years of the implementation plan. The increase from 15 intersections to 18 intersections was done to capture nearby intersections along the identified corridors and provides good endpoints for the signal retiming project.

The $108,000 contract for the Intelligent Transportation System Master Plan Year 1 – Traffic Signal Retiming Improvement includes project management, data collection, development of timing plans, implementation and a final report for the following intersections:

Broadway Avenue and Grande Boulevard

Broadway Avenue and Robert E. Lee Drive

Broadway Avenue and South Town Drive

Broadway Avenue and Heritage Drive

Broadway Avenue and Cumberland Road

Broadway Avenue and Centennial Parkway

Broadway Avenue and Market Square Boulevard

Grande Boulevard and Sutherland Drive

5th Street and Baxter Avenue

Loop 323 and Donnybrook Avenue

Loop 323 and Copeland Road

Troup Highway and Fleishel Avenue

Troup Highway and Dulse Street

Troup Highway and Golden Road

Troup Highway and Loop 323

Troup Highway and Lindbergh Drive

Loop 323 and Paluxy Drive

Loop 322 and University Boulevard

The traffic signal retiming improvement project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program. The Intelligent Transportation Master Plan study identifies $12.7 million in improvement projects over a 10-year period.