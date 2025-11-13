The holiday season is nearly upon us, and that means visiting family and overstayed welcomes for all. Whether you've got family coming from Houston, TX, or Austin, TX, here's a sure-fire way to piss off annoying Texas relatives this Christmas and get 'em outta your house faster.

Texans are a proud people with proud traditions. And that means for residents of the Lone Star State, there's a right way and a wrong way to do everything. And that means that when used correctly, these powerful tips will help you rid your home of stressful family members from Texas; you won't have to actually kick them out.

Rid Yourself Of Annoying Texas Relatives

Let's get a big one out of the way first. The contraction for "You all" is written "y'all." The apostrophe holds the place of the "ou" in "you." It's not just randomly hanging out between the "a" and the first "l". If you find yourself having trouble remembering this, just remember that "OU" sucks.

How to use this: Start constantly texting them "ya'll," and any self-respecting Texan will be outta your hair in no time. For example, you could write "Hey, ya'll! I can't believe it's almost President's Day! We are so glad all ya'll are still here to celebrate." Now, you look like you want them there, but after 3-4 of these kinds of texts, their bags will magically be packed.

Please, just remember that the list below should only be used for good. Study it, learn it, have fun with it. And just like Whataburger burgers, there are endless combinations, any of which could be used to end those pesky Texans' time in your home. Get creative with it!

