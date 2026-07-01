**Update** 7/1/26 at 4:00a.m. Authorities have arrested a third suspect in connection to the fatal shooting at Whataburger in Marshall. 19-year-old Cortavian Tatum has now been booked into the Harrison County Jail on a murder charge.

Two men have now been charged in connection with the deadly shooting at a Whataburger in Marshall, Texas. There were two victims that were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken by the Marshall Fire Department to local hospitals for care.

According to the Marshall, Texas Police Department Facebook page, there are now two suspects in custody in connection to the deadly shooting that took place early Saturday morning.

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Two Suspects Now Face Charges

The first suspect is 19-year-old Davion McDale Brown of Dallas, Texas. Brown is now facing capital murder of multiple persons. He was taken into custody on Sunday.

On Monday, 21-year-old Jamarrio Dominique Epps of Longview was also taken into custody in connection to the shooting. He is charged with murder and was arrested by the Longview Police Department SWAT Team on an arrest warrant from the Marshall Police Department.

What Happened at the Marshall Whataburger?

Police were first called to the scene of the Whataburger on Victory Drive in Marshall around 1:50 a.m. after there was a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found four people all suffering from gunshot wounds in the restaurant's parking lot.

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Who Were the Victims?

There were two victims that were pronounced dead at the scene of the crime. The two victims have been identified as 20-year-old James Morrow and 18-year-old Jassiah Hill.

Several law enforcement agencies continue assisting with the investigation, and more files could be filed as the investigation continues.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you're encouraged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575.

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