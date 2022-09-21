When it comes to committing a crime, some folks don't really care how they look when their out doing their dirt. The best they will do is try to conceal their face. But I'm always amazed by those who get dressed up with matching accessories and all to go do something THEY KNOW they ain't got no business doing. I find these type of criminals fascinating for some reason.

Marshall/Harrison Crime Stoppers Need Your Help

The person in pink above is suspected of Forgery at a local business and Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers has the video of the alleged incident. They are asking for your help in identifying the fabricating fashionista who came in the store with her pink dress and pink purse to match.

Take A Look At The Video Below

All we know is that incident took place at in the 200 block of East End Boulevard North inside what looks to be the Kroger location in Marshall. She saunters up to the cashier window and passes what looks to be a "check" and then does her turn on the catwalk as she leaves. She was seen getting into a Hyundai leaving the location.

If you recognize the person in this video please contact MPD at 903-935-4557 in reference to a Forgery case.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may submit a tip to Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or by using the P3 mobile app. Please don't share your tip information on their facebook page. Posts and comments made on the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers page ARE NOT anonymous. Any information posted will be removed without referral to a law enforcement agency, and IS NOT considered a tip. The first, most accurate tip submitted to Crime Stoppers that results in an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

