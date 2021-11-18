It's almost hard to wrap my head around the fact that it's almost Christmas time once again. Last year was really crazy, but this year hasn't been much different. With all the unusual stuff going on it seems like the year just goes faster, or maybe it's because I'm getting older. But after you see this old Whataburger commercial you will be ready to take in the Christmas spirit.

To be honest I'm not even sure how I stumbled across this holiday gem of a commercial, but it will make you feel good. When I first pressed play to see the 22 year old commercial I was expecting something very cheesy and probably not very good video quality. But the message itself is what truly sets this commercial apart.

The Commercial Will Show You What the Christmas Season is All About

While I don't want to give too much away because you can see the commercial below, it shows generosity and kindness which is exactly what our world needs more of right now. There are enough things trying to divide us, it's just a great reminder to be nice.

Plus, Whataburger Makes Life Better

Okay, the acting could be better, but let's just be honest Whataburger does make your day better. So, the commercial makes sense to me. Plus, don't forget that you can not only buy Whataburger gift cards but they also make Christmas clothing that is sure to please anyone on your Christmas shopping list.

Enough talking about it, you have to see the old Whataburger commercial for yourself:

