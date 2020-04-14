Matthew McConaughey Keeps us Entertained During Quarantine

Matthew McConaughey, umm, I mean Bobby Bandito, is here with a warning to the big baddy known as Coronavirus, we won't fall victim to you.

In a new video on Matthew's Facebook page, Bobby B gives us a quick lesson in making a mask to wear when we go out in public. It looks super simple, too.

McConaughey has certainly been keeping us entertained during our quarantine. He recently played virtual bingo with a senior living center near Austin. He's also made a couple of videos urging Texans to stay home.

He's even teamed up with Wild Turkey whiskey to donate $1 million dollars to the Another Round Another Rally fund that supports out of work bartenders and waitresses.

Thank you Matthew for keeping us entertained and spreading the message to stay home during this pandemic.