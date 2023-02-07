Is an East Texas Native & Oscar Winner Joining the Yellowstone Universe?

Longview, TX High School graduate Matthew McConaughey is reportedly in talks to join the ever-expanding Yellowstone universe. The Oscar winner would be another massive star to find a home in Taylor Sheridan's television world.

According to a report from PEOPLE, there are talks about this happening after Kevin Costner leaves, which as it turns out could be much sooner than later. Reportedly Costner is considering leaving after Part 2 of Season 5 to focus on directing and starring in a new project.

A spokesperson for Paramount Network says they hope to have both stars as a part of the Yellowstone family.

"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built."

If Costner does leave, he'd be leaving on top. Just last month he took home the Golden Globe for best actor in a television drama.

Since Yellowstone debuted, creator Tyler Sheridan has brought to life many spin-offs and sequels with massive stars attached to them including:1883 starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and 1923 starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

Oh, and if you missed it last year Cole Hauser, aka Rip Wheeler, launched a new business venture in West Texas. Beth Dutton’s love interest on the show, is part of an investment group that purchased San Angelo’s Longhorn Coffee Co., known for its unique blends: “Snake Bite”, “Concho” and “Pecos.” Read more on that here.

