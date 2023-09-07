Wow! Is This Rumor About These Two Texas Movie Stars Actually True?

Is this rumor about two of Hollywood's most popular Texas-born movie stars actually true?

When I first heard this rumor, I admit I was initially skeptical. After all, how could two of Hollywood's most successful actors be related while keeping it under wraps for this long?

But then, the rumor started circulating yet again once it was announced that a new Texas-set comedy reality show starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson was in the works. If you missed the details on that, we have the story for you here.

After that, I started looking at photos of both of them--and there are even quite a few of them together--and I began to notice a possible resemblance. Also, I remember when I was watching the first season of True Detective, in which they both starred and recalled the familiarity that could be sensed between them in the show. PLUS, we know they're pretty great friends, too. So...

What's the deal? Are Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson actually brothers?

Well, quite possibly. At least--HALF brothers.

Earlier this year, CNN posted a story about this which shared that 'Woody Harrelson has confirmed Matthew McConaughey’s claim that they might be brothers, saying “there is some veracity to that thought,” during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”'

Harrelson said that while they both were interested in taking a DNA test, that the process was a bit more harrowing for McConaughey because he felt he'd be 'losing a father.' Harrelson said he'd be gaining a father--AND a brother.

According to CNN, 'Like McConaughey, Harrelson recalled a conversation with “Ma Mac, Matthew’s legitimate mother,” when she told them that she “knew…” Harrelson’s father.'

Apparently, the ellipses in her response gave some...pause.

McConaughey told Kelly Ripa during a podcast interview that Woody's dad was on furlough during the same period of time that Matthew's parents were struggling through divorce #2. He also said it's possible they could have 'met' out in West Texas during that time.

OK, so now that you know this...look at the photo again. What do you think? Could they be half-brothers?

