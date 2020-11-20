McDonald’s Serving Up Happy Meals Featuring Disney Toys [VIDEO]

I don't know who wants these Disney toys more, kids or adults?

McDonald's is serving up Disney themed Happy Meals. The featured toys are inspired by Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway ride at Disney World. I have no idea what that means, but I am guessing many of you do.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

There are ten individual toys that will connect to make a train. I recognize Goofy, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck. Other than that - your guess is as good as mine is as to who these characters are. I was really never into Disney. I never liked cartoons period. When I was a kid I preferred a good cup of coffee, a cigarette, and listening to records.

Will you try to get all 10 toys? I don't think you can ask for a specific toy, can you? I am sure there are some McDonald's employees that would hook you up, and I am sure some that say they cannot. Either way, it is something fun to do. Make collecting all 10 toys into a fun scavenger hunt. Plus, you will get to eat a lot of McDonald's while you do it.

Keep in mind as with anything worth having, these Disney toys will only be available for a limited time, until December 14th to be exact. Good luck with your Disney train, happy hunting.