‘Mean Girls’ Cast Recreate 4-Way Call For Voting PSA

It was so fetch! I mean really.

Every once in awhile I'll catch something on social media that makes me laugh. Not necessarily because it's the funniest thing out there, but more because it's just a nice change of pace in the political season we find ourselves in.

Recently the cast of Mean Girls reunited to recreate the infamous 4-way phone call as a PSA encouraging everyone to vote in this years election. Trust me it was a subtle political -ish type thing, and actually kinda cute.

Lindsay Lohan herself shared the video on Instagram this week of the lead cast members, the "girls", in a new version of the group call scene from the 2004 movie. The quick clip features Lohan along with Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried.

The mini reunions splices together clips from the original movie and footage of the cast reading their lines. The outtake ends with the message, “Vote on November 3rd.”

The gang was just together for a full reunion on “Mean Girls Day” on October 3rd...of course. ( If you don't know what that means, watch the movie lol). It was then the groups shared memories and thoughts on the iconic movie and their characters. Katie Couric moderated that virtual reunion, which included Tina Fey, who wrote and appeared in the film.

The cast organized the reunions as part of an initiative with Headcount.org to encourage people to vote in the upcoming election. The entire cast encourages everyone have their voices heard on November 3rd. Of course Chabert encouraged fans in that reunion to vote in her Mean Girls way: “Vote on November 3rd. That would be so fetch.”

It really would.