Not Everyone Happy with This New Chuck Norris ‘iWatch Texas’ School PSA

He's a pop culture icon, the star of countless marital arts movies, and of course he is Walker, Texas Ranger; now Chuck Norris is the spokesperson for a new PSA for School Safety Tip System ‘iWatch Texas' and we want to know what folks in Tyler, TX think about it.

“I’m Chuck Norris. I love bringing bad guys to justice. Law enforcement can’t stop the bad guys if they don’t know who they are,” Chuck Norris says in the new Public Service Announcement.

With more students and parents on edge as the new school year begins this year, Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has unveiled a public service campaign for iWatch Texas that features the popular action star.

According to NBCDFW, "The reporting system allows anyone to anonymously report suspicious activities or behaviors that could indicate criminal, terrorism, or school safety-related threats."

The system isn't new though. "The iWatch system was put in place after a shooting at Santa Fe High School outside Houston in 2018," reports NBCDFW

But the PSA does have its detractors. Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, says that this is a distraction from the real issues.

“Let’s be real clear our kids are no safer today in any school in Texas than we were on May 24th because Greg Abbott has refused to call a special session to raise an age limit from 18 to 21,” Gutierrez tells KHOU.

Some educators are also reporting pushing back against this being promoted by a celebrity. Meanwhile KHOU reports that Governor Abbott says “parents, teachers, and students deserve to feel safe and secure returning to school this fall.”

Give the PSA a watch below and then let us know what you think: