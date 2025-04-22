7 Meats That Are Illegal To BBQ In Texas

In Texas we love meat. We love to kill it, barbecue it, and eat it. We love every aspect of it. But even we Texans know that some lines should just never be crossed.

With spring here, it is prime bbq-ing time in the Lone Star State. I was at a friends house the last two weekends and if all goes according to plans the family and I will be at another friend's three of the next five weekends cooking on the grill.

We've all got at least one friend who is the designated grillmaster. The one person who can BBQ anything to perfection. Deer, quail, poppers, steaks, anything. Those of us who are fortunate have several of those types of friends.

But for even them, there are some meats they should never throw on the grill. Overtime what is socially acceptable changes, from the style of clothes we wear, to our popular saynigs, to, yes, even the type of animals that we eat.

Over the centuries, humans have eaten pretty much any meat they could get their hands on. In modern times, we've become a bit more selective about the foods we eat. In fact, many meats that were popular in the past are now outright illegal in the United States. Most laws banning specific meats are meant to either protect certain species or protect us against foodborne illnesses. via chowhound

So, while you're enjoying cold beers and hot meat this spring, remember if you find someone grilling sea turtle to report them to the proper authorities.