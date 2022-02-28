Everyone Loves Pop Watch Out of Longview, TX, Now Get to Know Nan

I've been a fan of Joe Mack Roy also known as Pop from 'Pop Watch' all over social media. He is the loveable old man who isn't afraid to tell you the truth on any situation. Everyone knows he loved tacos and booties, but beside every great man is an even better woman. Which is why it was fantastic to see Jason Roy the grandson to Pop spend more time with Nan so we get to know her even more.

Pop and Nan met when he was 21 and she was 18, he was stationed at Ramey Air Force Base in Puerto Rico and she was working on the base too. They quickly fell in love, got married, and created a home together in Longview. While you hear them cracking jokes, they truly are a fantastic example for all of us on how to be in a successful marriage.

Beyond Being a Fantastic Wife Nan Was a Professor at Kilgore College

We all know that keeping Pop out of trouble is difficult enough but for a long time Nan was also looking after students at Kilgore College. Nan was a professor who taught ESL and Adult education. She has always been a sweet person looking out for others and a tremendous cook too.

Last Week Nan Did a Q&A Session That is Now Online

It's not uncommon for Nan to make an appearance on the Pop Watch social media channels, but last week she was on more than normal. The reason she got so much camera time is because Jason was taking her to the doctor which gave her plenty of time to do a Q&A session. Watch her videos below:

