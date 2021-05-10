Mega Millions Jackpot Sits at $396 Million for Tomorrow’s Drawing
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow. No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 5, 10, 19, 21, and 50, plus the gold Mega Ball 10 – so the jackpot for tomorrow's drawing will be an estimated $396 million ($272.3 million cash). If won at that level, it would be the 13th largest jackpot in the history of the game! The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million. While the odds are obviously stacked against you, but it just takes one! Below is a fun list of a few things that are more likely to happen than you winning the Mega Millions.
If you remember back in January, Mega Millions took over the country as the jackpot soared to $1 billion dollars. Which was a lot of money, but it wasn't the largest jackpot on record. Back in 2018, the jackpot was an astounding $1.54 billion dollars and I remember the craziness that went along with it and it's starting to happen again as the jackpot rises to $396 million.