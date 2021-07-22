As a Metallica Fan, I am Excited about these Country Covers

I am a fan of country music. However, my first love, as far as music goes, is rock. I've talked about my love of the musical genre before HERE. My favorite rock band, Metallica, is getting ready to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their biggest album ever, the Black Album. One way they're celebrating is a covers album that features 53 artists, of all music genres, covering the twelve songs from the Black Album. Two country covers have been released so far and they are awesome.

We'll start with Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit. Jason covered "Sad But True." What's great about all these covers is it's entirely the artists own take on the song. For Jason, he took a very upbeat and bluesy route with Sad But True. When I think Sad But True, I certainly didn't think upbeat and bluesy, but for Jason, it works. I really enjoy the animation of this video, too. The, I guess, dead, backwards, horseman head banging to the beat perfectly, the ride through the graveyard, goes great with Jason's version.

The next release is of Jon Pardi, one of my favorite new country artists right now, with his cover of "Wherever I May Roam." Jon didn't deviate too much from the source material with this cover. However, his musical arrangement is great and really captures the feel of the original. Again, I have to compliment the animation. The bike rider traveling on a deserted highway is perfect for this cover.

Other country artists will be a part of The Metallica Blacklist covers album, too. Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton and Darius Rucker will each have their own cover of "Nothing Else Matters." I really want to hear Chris' take on "Nothing Else Matters." I'm hearing a soulful and beautiful love song with his version. We'll get to hear it when the album releases in September.

What's really cool about The Metallica Blacklist album is that Metallica isn't making any profit off of it. All the proceeds will be spilt between Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation and the cover artist's charity of choice. For instance, Jason Isbell will give his proceeds to the Nashville Rescue Mission and Jon Pardi will give his to the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism.

Awesome covers going toward awesome causes.

