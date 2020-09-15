Mexican Toilet Paper Now Available In US

Toilet paper from Mexico is now available on US shelves.

News 10 reports that demand for toilet paper has been so high during the pandemic that in order to keep their shelves stocked, retailers are buying up foreign toilet paper brands, mostly from Mexico. Major chains across the country including CVS, Piggly Wiggly, Safeway, 7-Eleven and others are carrying the international brands.

Stores started working with new suppliers during the pandemic to keep toilet paper on their shelves for customers. The popular U.S. brands like Charmin will still be around and aren't going anywhere. Supply chain experts say the Mexican brands and other foreign made rolls will only be on the store shelves temporarily until U.S. manufacturers get caught up with demand.

Americans use much more toilet paper than other countries according to Patrick Penfield, a supply chain professor at the Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University.

I personally don't care where the toilet paper comes from. I just need it to be available in the stores.