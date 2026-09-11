After 26 years in a Texas prison, Michael Highfill is seeking relief from his capital murder conviction in the 1998 killing of Luis Flores. The Travis County District Attorney’s Office now agrees that Highfill is entitled to relief after a post-conviction investigation uncovered evidence prosecutors say indicates he was a witness rather than a participant in the murder.

According to KVUE, there is new evidence that is challenging his capital murder conviction after all that time in prison.

Michael Highfill was convicted as a party to the crime in the 1998 killing of Luis Flores but the Travis County District Attorney’s Office now agrees he is entitled to relief. Highfill has always said that he did not take part in Flores’ murder. His attorneys with the Texas Defender Service said new evidence raises serious questions about the conviction and supports his claim of innocence.

What Happened to Luis Flores?

According to investigators, Highfill was sitting in the back seat of a car driven by Flores when Rebecca Walton stuck a gun through the window and shot Flores. Walton was later convicted of murder and sentenced to 60 years in prison. Highfill was convicted of capital murder as a party to the crime and he was sentenced to life in prison.

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Prosecutors Now Say Highfill Was a Witness

Recently, the Texas Defender Service took on Highfill’s case, arguing his constitutional rights were violated during his prosecution.

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office said the case comes down to whether Highfill played a role in the murder by assisting Walton. After conducting a post-conviction investigation, prosecutors say they found Highfill was only a witness to the shooting.

A senior staff attorney with the Texas Defender Service, said one key piece of evidence is a video of Highfill’s police interrogation that was not shown to the jury during his initial trial. Instead, jurors were shown a written statement drafted by a detective involved in the case. Attorneys also argue that the detective later gave false testimony about what happened during the interrogation.

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What Happens Next?

The case is scheduled to return before the judge on Sept. 29. The judge is expected to make a recommendation to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on whether Highfill should receive relief.

The case will then go to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which could grant relief, deny relief, or remand for additional fact-finding, depending on the proceeding.

Flores family continues to believe that Highfill could have done more to assist Flores after the shooting took place.

Beautiful Courthouses Of Texas Gallery Credit: Chaz