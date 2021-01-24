Mickey Guyton Shows Off Pregnancy in Stunning Maternity Photo

Mickey Guyton turned to social media to share a breathtaking new picture from her recent maternity photoshoot.

The adorable snap, posted to Guyton’s Instagram page on Tuesday (Jan. 19), finds the Texas native wearing a rolled-up black long-sleeved shirt, accessorizing her look with dainty jewelry. In the photo, the glowing mom-to-be is all smiles as she gently touches her baby bump and lovingly looks down at her growing belly.

Guyton didn’t reveal her exact due date in the post, but judging by the photo, it looks like she’s nearing the final days of her pregnancy.

“Stop for a minute. Baby, I’m so glad that you’re mine,” Guyton captioned the shot, referring to the lyrics of Amy Grant’s 1991 hit “Baby, Baby."

Grant and several others responded to Guyton’s post, with Grant writing, “Mickey, this is your greatest accomplishment. So happy for you. With love and prayers, your fellow hard-working mom…”

Guyton’s newest photo comes just days after she shared a similar snapshot showing off her baby bump with her hair majestically flowing around her face.

“I will look after you and I will look after anybody you say needs to be looked after, any way you say. I am here. I brought my whole self to you. I am your mother.” - Maya Angelou 📸& 💇🏾‍♀️&💄: @dandremichael,” Guyton captioned the black-and-white portrait, at the time.

Guyton announced she and husband Grant Savoy were expecting their first child together back in August of 2020. The singer, who has been vocal sharing her concerns on bringing a baby into a world that's struggling with racial injustice, later revealed the baby’s sex to be a boy.

"I've seen racial injustice happen to my husband. I've had a 'Karen' falsely make claims against him and say some of the most heinous things, like the N-word,” Guyton told People. “I'm growing this Black child in my belly that is going to have to face this. I pray for him. I just want this baby to just have its own life and have its own choices, and I will accept this baby for who or whatever it chooses to be. I just want to support it in every way that I can."

The 37-year-old and Savoy, a lawyer, have been married since June of 2017, when they tied the knot in Hawaii, after meeting through Guyton's best friend, who is also Savoy's stepsister.