Midland frontman Mark Wystrach is officially a father of two. The singer and his wife, Ty Haney, welcomed a baby boy on Sunday (Dec. 5), and he shared a social media post announcing the new arrival the following day.

"I present to you, our lil hombre," Wystrach writes in the caption of his post. "'Champie' born happy and healthy yesterday at precisely 5 o'clock! Thanks for all your prayers and positive thoughts for Ty and our son...they're doing great and I'm overwhelmed with joy!"

Wystrach didn't share too many details about his baby boy — beyond introducing him by his nickname, 'Champie,' he didn't share his son's full name — but he did offer up an interesting trivia point about his birth: "Btw, he was 8 lbs 13 oz!" the singer added.

Ahead of Champie's birth, Wystrach shared a few commemorative portraits of Haney late in her pregnancy, surrounded by the couple's dogs and spotlighting her baby bump. In the caption, the singer posted a lengthy tribute to his wife, who spent much of her pregnancy growing her business and raising the couple's first daughter, Sunny, while Wystrach was out on the road.

"Watching the miracle of this lil boy growing inside of you has been life changing in many ways and I am forever grateful to have the woman of my dreams as my partner, lover and best friend," he writes. "Please keep Ty and our lil boy in your thoughts and prayers as we will be delivering him today."

The couple welcomed their first child, Sunny, in November 2019; at the time, Haney indicated that Sunny came into the world "with a bang" and a week-long hospital stay. The couple didn't explain exactly what complications they faced amid Sunny's delivery, but did share that everybody was happy and healthy after recovering in the hospital.

Wystrach shared the good news that they were expecting again in October 2021, using a video from a family trip to the bowling alley to make the announcement.

Meet the Country Babies Born in 2021: Welcome to the world, boys and girls! These babies are the newest members of the country music family, all born in 2021.