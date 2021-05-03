Midland are the latest country act to resume their tour plans following the year-plus-long COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. The trio are hitting the road for their 2021 The Last Resort Tour this fall.

Beginning on Oct. 7 in Phoenix, Ariz., and wrapping on Dec. 16 in Shreveport, La., the 26-stop run will extend throughout the U.S. Joining them on tour is Hailey Whitters, a rising singer-songwriter whose debut album The Dream -- and the subsequent deluxe version, Living the Dream -- has earned her a growing fanbase and given her the chance to collaborate with the likes of Little Big Town, Jordan Davis, Trisha Yearwood and others.

A full list of Midland's 2021 The Last Resort Tour stops is below. Before they kick off the trek, the trio also have several dates booked for the summer and early fall, including a handful of UK stops as well as shows in Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

Tickets for Midland's fall headlining tour go on sale on Friday (May 7) at 10AM local time via the band's website. Fans of the group on Spotify who are in participating markets will receive access to a special pre-sale code on Tuesday (May 4); those fans should find details in their email.

Most recently, Midland released a new documentary and accompanying soundtrack called Midland: The Sonic Ranch, which shares the their "origin story" as a band, beginning with the day that bandmates Mark Wystrach and Jess Carson -- then a would-be duo -- booked studio time at El Paso, Texas' Sonic Ranch Studio. They brought their friend Cameron Duddy along to film the fun, and by the time they left the studio, they were a trio, with Duddy as their bassist.

Midland, 2021 The Last Resort Tour Dates:

Oct. 7 -- Phoenix, Ariz.

Oct. 9 -- Tucson, Ariz.

Oct. 16 -- Morrison, Colo.

Oct. 21 -- Tulsa, Okla. *

Oct. 22 -- Omaha, Neb.

Oct. 23 -- Chesterfield, Mo.

Oct. 27 -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Oct. 28 -- Detroit, Mich.

Oct. 29 -- Milwaukee, Wisc.

Oct. 30 -- Chicago, Ill.

Nov. 5 -- Philadelphia, Pa.

Nov. 6 -- Richmond, Va.

Nov. 11 -- Boston, Mass.

Nov. 12 -- New York City

Nov. 13 -- Pittsburgh, Pa.

Nov. 18 -- Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 19 -- Cleveland, Ohio

Nov. 20 -- Indianapolis, Ind.

Dec. 1-2 -- Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 3 -- Charlotte, N.C.

Dec. 4 -- Asheville, N.C.

Dec. 9 -- Knoxville, Tenn.

Dec. 10 -- Chattanooga, Tenn.

Dece. 11 -- Atlanta, Ga.

Dec. 16 -- Shreveport, La.

* Midland only

