Minnesota Sues Texas Governor Greg Abbott Over ICE Agent Extradition
A legal fight between Texas and Minnesota is escalating, and it involves an ICE agent being held in a Texas jail. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the extradition of Christian Castro, who is accused of shooting a man inside a Minneapolis home.
Why Minnesota Wants the ICE Agent Extradited
Christian Castro was arrested in Texas in May and is being held in the Cameron County Jail while Minnesota seeks to bring him back to face assault charges, according to KVUE.
“Gov. Walz asked Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas to extradite Castro to Minnesota, yet Castro is still not here to face justice,” Ellison said.
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Texas' 90-Day Extradition Deadline Is Approaching
Texas law limits how long a fugitive can remain jailed while awaiting extradition. The deadline could arrive as soon as Aug. 26, 90 days after Castro was first arrested and detained.
Abbott, however, said he is refusing to respond to Minnesota's request for now.
“I don't trust Tim Walz on anything,” Abbott said during a news conference.
Governor Abbott also demanded that Minnesota address what he described as fraud committed under federal programs before Texas responds to the extradition request.
Minnesota Sues Texas Over the Extradition
The lawsuit comes as Texas and Minnesota continue to disagree over immigration policy and the role of state officials in federal immigration enforcement.
For now, Castro remains in the Cameron County Jail as Minnesota urges Texas to extradite him before the 90-day detention deadline.
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Gallery Credit: Chaz
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