Miranda Lambert’s Husband Would Never Leave the Stage If She Didn’t Make Him

Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin has the itch! After singing "Summer Nights" with her in May, the former NYPD officer is willing to join his wife onstage more often.

Could this become a thing? Like, when Lambert is on tour this summer, could McLoughlin make a cameo? The "Settling Down" singer says probably not. Talking to Bobby Bones Show host Bobby Bones, Lambert playfully shot the idea down.

"He would. Should he? I don't think so," she jokes.

Fans who follow the (professional) country singer on Instagram have seen plenty of McLoughlin, in more ways than one. He turns up frequently, often shirtless as he does household chores. He may look a little sheepish in those videos, but Lambert says he's a naturally fun guy who loves to entertain. Backup singer Gwen Sebastian actually suggested bringing him on stage not long ago.

"I was like, 'He'll never leave the stage if he gets up there,'" Lambert says.

Lambert appeared on the syndicated radio show on Monday. She's been making media rounds in recent weeks as her single approaches its peak on country radio airplay charts.

Her last album was The Marfa Tapes with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, but her last studio album of all new songs was Wildcard in 2019. When asked if another studio album is coming, she told the Taste of Country Nights team, "Stay tuned. It's not far."