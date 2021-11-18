Everyone who has stopped in Lindale, Texas or even driven through it, it's easy to see that the whole city loves their hometown superstar, Miranda Lambert. But this love is not one sided as Miranda loves to show the love toward her hometown as well. It's clear as you can see in the video below from the front porch from the house that built her. Not every big time artists shows love back to their hometown, but Miranda is always happy to show some love to Lindale, Texas.

The video you see below of the amazing Miranda Lambert was done to help Marty Stuart and Ken Burns with their Honor Your Hometown campaign. The Honor Your Hometown campaign is a non-partisan, all-volunteer campaign to honor hometowns across America. Whoever thought up this whole campaign is brilliant and what a great way to support our hometowns.

There Were Lots of Other Superstars Helping With the Honor Your Hometown Campaign

While we love to mention everything that Miranda Lambert does as she is our hometown girl, there are lots of other celebs who have stepped up to honor their hometowns. Female country stars such as Sheryl Crow, Trisha Yearwood, and Loretta Lynn.

Even When Their Superstars They Remember The Towns That Got Them There

While we look at these big stars as people to look up to, it's so refreshing to see so many celebs giving back to their hometowns. Even after making lots of money and gaining lots of fame these stars still remember where they grew up and enjoy giving back. It's fantastic to see, especially when it's Miranda talking about Lindale.

