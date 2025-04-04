$250,000 Reward for Texas Girl Now Missing Over 3 Years

It was back on December 20, 2021, when we first heard of the sweet little 3-year-old girl Lina Sadar Khil from San Antonio, Texas.

The story of what happened over 3 years to Lina still doesn’t make sense, and the little girl is still missing. And her family is still wanting to know what happened.

But the encouraging part of this story is that law enforcement refuses to give up until they find out what happened to Lina and there is now a $250,000 reward being offered if you have any information on where she is currently.

The horrible incident began as Lina was playing outside of her apartment on some playground toys within her apartment complex.

Her mom was with her when they went to the playground, her mom stepped away for just minutes and that’s all it took.

Lina was gone and nowhere to be found.

Most people assumed she would be found in just minutes as she was probably still in the apartment complex, but no, even after the FBI was called in, she was gone.

FBI Searched Everywhere for Missing Texas Child

The FBI even called in a dive team to look at all bodies of water near the apartment complex, but there was nothing found throughout those searches. But even 3 years later, the search is still on for Lina Sadar Khil.

Photo Showing Age Progression Made for Lina

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children created a new image of what Lina might look like now, at 6 years old, hopefully this will help someone identify Lina, so she gets returned home to her family.

Do you recognize any child that might resemble this photo? If so, you're encouraged to call the SAPD's Missing Person's Unit at 210-207-7660.

