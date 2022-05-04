I graduated Lindale High School in 1996, so yeah, its been a while. My graduating class had, I believe, 176 of us. As a quick side note, 75 of us, including myself, attended Lindale from kindergarten through graduation. In the 176 of us in my class, we did not have twins and only a couple of sets in all the grades combined. For one Dallas area high school, they will have 35 sets of twins and one set of triplets gradating in one class this year.

Mansfield High School in Mansfield, Texas, just south of the Dallas - Fort Worth metroplex, has a student body of 2,600 students. There will roughly be 500 students graduating in 2022. Of the roughly 500 students, there are 35 sets of twins and one set of triplets graduating.

Wow.

For those graduating sets, their path after high school will all differ. One set of brother and sister twins, Anthony and Angela, will be heading to different colleges. Angela will go the Ivy League route and attend Yale, Anthony will head south to the University of Houston. For twin sisters Avery and Keaton, they will be attending the University of Texas at Austin together.

For those getting ready to graduate in East Texas in the coming weeks, congratulations. We wish you all the best in what you plan on doing after high school. Remember, too, that it doesn't necessarily have to be going to college. Learning a trade can be a great way to earn a living and not have the cost that a four year school could.

To our East Texas teachers, thank you so much for helping to mold these young minds and have them prepped for success beyond high school. Thank you just do not seem to cover the love we have for y'all but thank you.

