WalMart Giving New East Texas College Grads A Chance To Make Over $200K

Now that many East Texans have received their college degrees and begin to journey into the workforce, one area of business that is in high demand but a lot of people don't want to do is work in "retail". For many college grads, "retail" is normally the job most work while in school but the nation's largest retailer is doing something to lure those college grads into permanent careers with the company with a new program.

This summer, Walmart will pilot a new careers program aimed at giving degree holders experience running Walmart stores.

Sales account manager Canva loading...

According to Business Insider, under the "College2Career" program, college leavers, or those who graduated within the previous 12 months, will be partnered with company leaders to learn how to run a Walmart store. At the end of the program, high performers will be offered a newly created management position of "emerging coach" which comes with a salary of $65,000, in preparation for a move into store management roles within two years. If you're successful, and become a store manager, your salary will jump significantly!

The average salary of store managers was $210,000 in 2021.

Pile of Money Credit: ThinkStock loading...

It can usually take as long as 10 years on average to progress from a salaried coach role to a store manager according to Walmart, but this new "fast track" program will definitely speed up that process. Participants will receive a mixture of classroom training and hands-on experience at a local store. Walmart did not disclose when applications will open or how many positions will be available but if you're a new college grad and you're finding it tough to get into your chosen field, this is an option to consider!

Magnolia, Texas House With Amazing Swim Up Bar This almost $10 million dollar home comes with one of the best swim up bars ever.

These 46 Adoptable East Texas Children Want A Permanent Family These East Texas children are looking for that special family to welcome them into their lives and make them feel special and be a permanent part of their family through adoption.

For the identity and protection of these children, only basic limited information is provided by the state. To learn more about these children, please visit the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

To see more children that are available for adoption in Texas visit the TDFPS website