R&B Legend Jeffrey Osborne Coming To Hawkins, TX For Fundraiser
One of our East Texas HBCU's is celebrating its 110th anniversary with a huge week of events in Hawkins featuring some legendary stars in the hopes of raising money for its most deserving students.
Jarvis Christian College's Founder's Homecoming Happens March 13th to March 20th.
The week long celebration will feature daily events for students and alumni including The Gospel Explosion, Founder's Convocation, and tailgating party just to name a few with the highlight of the celebration, The Pioneer Hall Of Fame And Preeminence Gala.
The Gospel Explosion On Wednesday Features Le'Andria Johnson
On Wednesday, March 16th, the Gospel Explosion Concert will take place featuring BET Sunday Best season 3 winner Le'Andria Johnson performing along with alumni and other featured performers. On Thursday, the Founder's Convocation will take place with featured speaker Dr. Alvin Jackson.
The Pioneer Hall Of Fame And Preeminence Awards Gala On Friday March 18th
On Friday night, the main event will feature performances by comedian Shed G and DJ Monae in the mix with special live performances from legendary funksters The Dazz Band and Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Jeffrey Osborne as they raise funds for scholarships for some of Jarvis' most deserving students.
The show starts at 7:00 PM at the E.W. Rand Center on campus.
The Celebration Wraps On Saturday With All Day Festivities
On March 19th, you can spend the day on campus with a long list of events that's fun for everyone including:
- UNVEILING OF NEW STREET NAMES ON THE JARVIS CAMPUS
- A PARADE AND DAY PARTY
- REUNION VILLAGE AND VENDOR BAZAAR
- PAN-HELLENIC REUNION AND 50-YEAR ANNIVERSARY RECOGNITION
- BULLDOG UNDER THE STARS TAILGATING WITH POPULAR LOCAL FOOD VENDORS
- THE FOUNDERS HOMECOMING 2022 CONCERT AND AFTER PARTY.
Food and retail vendors are wanted. You can get tickets to all of these events by visiting jarvis.edu/homecoming or contact the Office of Institutional Advancement at (903) 730-4890 Extension 3003 for tickets, vendor or sponsorship information.